Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns

The utility says it may have to implement stage one power outages to allow the parastatal to replenish diesel generators and water reserves.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that the country is facing a weekend of load shedding.

The utility says it may have to implement stage one power outages to allow the parastatal to replenish diesel generators and water reserves.

Stage two load shedding is currently underway across the country, which is likely to last until 10 pm on Friday.

The utility says power stations are not working optimally due to a lack of maintenance over the years.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “We also have technical faults in a number of our generating units at the coal power stations. All of these factors put together are putting a lot of strain on the system, we might have to implement stage one of load shedding so that we can have a better chance of having some stability with the beginning of the new week.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

