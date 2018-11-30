'Watch out' - Carl Niehaus tells Dikgang Moseneke

Carl Niehaus was referring to comments Dikgang Moseneke made earlier this week at Wits University, where he referred to former President Jacob Zuma as a 'bumbling fool'.

JOHANNESBURG - Umkhonto we Sizwe's spokesperson Carl Niehaus has issued a stern warning to former Deputy Justice Dikgang Moseneke, telling him to “watch out.”

Niehaus made the comments after former President Jacob Zuma's court appearance outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

He was referring to comments Moseneke made earlier this week at Wits University, where he referred to the former president as a “bumbling fool” whose actions during the Presidency betrayed the liberation struggle.

Niehaus says Moseneke has tarnished the image of the judiciary.

“Let us tell him that he must watch out because this is not going to be allowed. Let us tell him that he is an example to us of how this kind of negative propaganda over here has impacted on the judiciary."

Without providing any evidence, Niehaus also accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of lying to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

“For all the time that comrade Pravin Gordhan spoke, I couldn’t get one hard fact or one clear allegation against our people’s president.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)