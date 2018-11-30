Desmond Tutu thrilled with lifetime honour at SA Man of the Year event

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Desmond Tutu thrilled with lifetime honour at SA Man of the Year event

The event, now in its fourth year, was hosted by the Gauteng government and took place at Carnival City on Thursday night.

Desmond Tutu. Picture: EWN.
Desmond Tutu. Picture: EWN.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation says the archbishop is thrilled to have received the lifetime award at the South African Man of the Year event.

The event, now in its fourth year, was hosted by the Gauteng government and took place at carnival city last night.

Other winners included professor Sam Sangweni and musician Jonas Gwangwa.

The foundation's Rizaan Bailey received the award on Tutu's behalf.

“The archbishop is very thrilled and appreciative of receiving the reward. He’s received many awards but it’s heart-warming when it’s from your own hometown, him being from Gauteng, originally Soweto, it’s heart-warming to be honoured in this way.”

The foundation says Tutu has retired from public life and is in good health after he was hospitalised in September.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA