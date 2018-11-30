Desmond Tutu thrilled with lifetime honour at SA Man of the Year event
The event, now in its fourth year, was hosted by the Gauteng government and took place at Carnival City on Thursday night.
JOHANNESBURG – The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation says the archbishop is thrilled to have received the lifetime award at the South African Man of the Year event.
Other winners included professor Sam Sangweni and musician Jonas Gwangwa.
The foundation's Rizaan Bailey received the award on Tutu's behalf.
“The archbishop is very thrilled and appreciative of receiving the reward. He’s received many awards but it’s heart-warming when it’s from your own hometown, him being from Gauteng, originally Soweto, it’s heart-warming to be honoured in this way.”
The foundation says Tutu has retired from public life and is in good health after he was hospitalised in September.
