Transnet shuts main iron ore export rail link after accident

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s main iron ore export railway line has closed and force majeure letters sent to customers after a truck severely damaged a railway bridge on Wednesday, state-owned freight group Transnet said.

“The iron ore stockpiles on site can keep the business going for at least 7 days,” spokesperson Molatwane Likhethe said in a statement on Friday.