Spanish police arrest art dealer suspected of faking works by Picasso and Dali
Oswaldo Aulestia sold limited edition prints with falsified signatures serial numbers and certificates of authenticity as part of a fraud ring, police said on Friday.
MADRID - Spanish police have arrested an art dealer accused of selling fake works by Picasso, Dali, Warhol and other 20th century masters to the unsuspecting United States (US) buyers and evading arrest for years.
Oswaldo Aulestia (72) sold limited edition prints with falsified signatures serial numbers and certificates of authenticity as part of a fraud ring, police said on Friday.
He is accused of copyright infringement and was the target of a High Court search-and-detain warrant in 2016 for his extradition to the US and an arrest warrant from a Barcelona court since 2017, police said.
“Since the Interpol warrant for the well-known counterfeiter, there have been innumerable attempts to find the fugitive who adopted extreme security measures to avoid justice,” the police said.
Popular in World
-
Colombian confesses to over 150 murders at El Chapo trial
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
Buenos Aires on lockdown as world leaders gather for G20 summit
-
Ramaphosa to attend maiden G20 summit as SA president
-
'Super-Earth' discovered orbiting Sun's nearest star
-
Trump decries scrutiny of 'very legal' real estate business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.