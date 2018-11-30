Some MDC MPs 'receiving death threats' following mass march

The threats coincided with a massive march organised by the opposition party to express anger over a growing economic crisis.

HARARE - Some Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) say they’ve received death threats on their cell phones.

The threats coincided with a massive march organised by the opposition party to express anger over a growing economic crisis on Thursday.

Massive turnout for the demonstration in Harare.Zimbabwe demands change and reforms!! pic.twitter.com/IjEnvcmrEu — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) November 29, 2018

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the messages warned the MPs against advocating for freedoms and rights.

The messages also threatened to hunt down the MPs when they were alone.

Police haven’t yet commented on the matter.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa used the march to repeat his call for national dialogue and a transitional authority to steer the country out of its current economic problems.

