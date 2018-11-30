Some MDC MPs 'receiving death threats' following mass march

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Some MDC MPs 'receiving death threats' following mass march

The threats coincided with a massive march organised by the opposition party to express anger over a growing economic crisis.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa addressing Zimbabwean crowd at his mass protest in Harare on 29 November 2018. Picture: @Nelsonchamisa/Twitter
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa addressing Zimbabwean crowd at his mass protest in Harare on 29 November 2018. Picture: @Nelsonchamisa/Twitter
2 hours ago

HARARE - Some Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) say they’ve received death threats on their cell phones.

The threats coincided with a massive march organised by the opposition party to express anger over a growing economic crisis on Thursday.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the messages warned the MPs against advocating for freedoms and rights.

The messages also threatened to hunt down the MPs when they were alone.

Police haven’t yet commented on the matter.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa used the march to repeat his call for national dialogue and a transitional authority to steer the country out of its current economic problems.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA