Some MDC MPs 'receiving death threats' following mass march
The threats coincided with a massive march organised by the opposition party to express anger over a growing economic crisis.
HARARE - Some Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) say they’ve received death threats on their cell phones.
The threats coincided with a massive march organised by the opposition party to express anger over a growing economic crisis on Thursday.
Massive turnout for the demonstration in Harare.Zimbabwe demands change and reforms!! pic.twitter.com/IjEnvcmrEu— Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) November 29, 2018
Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the messages warned the MPs against advocating for freedoms and rights.
The messages also threatened to hunt down the MPs when they were alone.
Police haven’t yet commented on the matter.
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa used the march to repeat his call for national dialogue and a transitional authority to steer the country out of its current economic problems.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
East Africa may lose its crown as 'cradle of mankind'
-
Unknown gunmen rape 125 women in South Sudan - aid agency
-
PM's reforms sees Ethiopia become top feeder of air traffic to Africa
-
Lions suspected in drowning of 400 buffaloes in Botswana
-
Zim protest brings traffic to halt
-
Oil workers' discontent threatens Libyan output surge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.