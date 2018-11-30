Sentencing for Zahnia Woodward’s murderers set for next week

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court found Christopher September and Larry Johnson guilty of murdering the six-month-old toddler in 2016 in Ocean View.

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the Zahnia Woodward murder trial have been set down for Monday.

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court found Christopher September and Larry Johnson guilty of murdering the six-month-old toddler in 2016 in Ocean View.

Woodward was struck in the back of the head while in her father's arms. He was with a group of friends waiting at a bus stop in Ocean View when they were caught in the gang crossfire.

September and Johnson have also been found guilty of attempted murder charges relating to bystanders who were wounded on the scene.

Johnson's mother was also convicted of defeating the ends of justice for helping her son try to hide his car which was used during the drive-by shooting.

Tashwill Kriel and Morne May were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)