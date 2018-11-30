Saudi Crown Prince sidelined in G20 family photo
The crown prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, quickly exited the stage without shaking hands or talking with other leaders.
BUENOS AIRES - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was sidelined during the official “family photo” of world leaders and other dignitaries at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday, standing at the far edge of the group portrait and ignored.
Prince Mohammed’s presence at the international summit has been contentious following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.
The crown prince, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, quickly exited the stage without shaking hands or talking with other leaders.
At centre stage was Argentine President Mauricio Macri, hosting this year’s summit of G20 industrialised nations.
Macri has said accusations that Prince Mohammed was involved in Khashoggi’s death could be discussed by world leaders during the two-day summit. Saudi Arabia has said the prince had no prior knowledge of the murder.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Mohammed later exchanged a high-five and a handshake and laughed heartily as they took seats next to each other in the main meeting room.
Popular in World
-
Colombian confesses to over 150 murders at El Chapo trial
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
Putin hits back as Trump fuels G20 tensions
-
'Super-Earth' discovered orbiting Sun's nearest star
-
Russia probe 'probably' undermines US ties with Moscow - White House
-
Ramaphosa to attend maiden G20 summit as SA president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.