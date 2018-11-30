Popular Topics
SAPS, Correctional Services Dept to target gangs in prison, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the 26s, 27s and 28s gangs will be targeted.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses the Hanover Park community. He will be launching an anti-gang unit in the community at the end of the month. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses the Hanover Park community. He will be launching an anti-gang unit in the community at the end of the month. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says they will be working with the Department of Correctional Services to eradicate gangsterism in prisons.

Cele says the 26s, 27s and 28s gangs will be targeted.

“The gangs inside the prison still plan. They plan from inside and influence activities outside. The South African Police Service will monitor this and cut off planning.”

Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sithole spoke to media and community-based organisations in Tafelsig this week detailing the results of its specialised units.

Cele also revealed that Operation Thunder has made 6,399 arrests since May for various crimes, adding the anti-gang unit secured 110 gang-related arrests.

Mitchells Plain resident Michael Jacobs says the community applauds the work that's been done.

“It feels much safer, but more needs to be done. We still hear gun shots and there are still killings, but not like we had in the past. There is a difference. As communities we need to work together with government.”

LISTEN: Are the police 'slowly but surely' winning war on crime?

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

