SACP calls on govt to approve revised NHI Bill
The bill was issued for public comment in June and will be open for further input when the revised bill heads to Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) is calling on government to approve the revised National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.
The 2017 General Household Survey revealed that less than 17% of households have medical aid.
SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo says its time all South Africans have access to quality health care.
“It is time that government approves it so that it can be given to Parliament. We can no longer postpone the implementation of National Health Insurance given that the majority of our people are denied access to quality health care.”
Mashilo says there's a desperate need for more health care service providers.
“A few individuals have got access [to quality health care], private health care is dominated mainly by three oligarchs that claim the lion’s share of our health resources [and] there needs to be the evening of the field.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
