Rights group seeks tighter controls at schools to protect learners against abuse
This call comes after convicted sexual offender Collan Rex, a former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High School, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault.
JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse wants schools and the justice system to tighten controls at schools to protect children against sexual abuse and rape.
Seventeen boys testified against Rex in October, detailing how he groped and rubbed his genitals against them.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse’s Rees Mann says that more should be done to protect children from people like Rex.
“I think all schools, like churches, realise the opportunity does exist for paedophiles to enter into their organisations. They need to strongly put in place strict regulations as to who has access to children specifically touch [the children].”
Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says they're working on improving pupils’ safety at schools.
“Our children should not be subject to abuse and these sexual acts.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
