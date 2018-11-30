Rights group seeks tighter controls at schools to protect learners against abuse

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Rights group seeks tighter controls at schools to protect learners against abuse

This call comes after convicted sexual offender Collan Rex, a former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High School, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault.

Collan Rex (wearing sunglasses), who has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault, waits outside the courtroom for sentencing at the Palmridge Magistrates Court. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Collan Rex (wearing sunglasses), who has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault, waits outside the courtroom for sentencing at the Palmridge Magistrates Court. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse wants schools and the justice system to tighten controls at schools to protect children against sexual abuse and rape.

This call comes after convicted sexual offender Collan Rex, a former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys' High School, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault.

Seventeen boys testified against Rex in October, detailing how he groped and rubbed his genitals against them.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse’s Rees Mann says that more should be done to protect children from people like Rex.

“I think all schools, like churches, realise the opportunity does exist for paedophiles to enter into their organisations. They need to strongly put in place strict regulations as to who has access to children specifically touch [the children].”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says they're working on improving pupils’ safety at schools.

“Our children should not be subject to abuse and these sexual acts.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA