[REVIEW] A somewhat faded Axl Rose still gave it his all at Jhb concert

The now much older and less agile Guns N' Roses frontman wore his iconic red bandana, executed some wardrobe changes and ran across the stage. Not like he did in the 1990s... but enough to get the crowd going!

JOHANNESBURG - Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses frontman, isn’t the vocalist he used to be.

When performing in Johannesburg on Thursday, he struggled to hit the high notes.

But despite some complaints about the sound quality in general, he definitely gave it his all!

The now much older and less agile singer wore his iconic red bandana, executed some wardrobe changes and ran across the stage. Not like he did in the 1990s... but enough to get the crowd going!

He certainly got points for effort and demonstrated his usual cheeky attitude with suggestive gestures.

Axl also made sure that guitarist Slash shared the limelight and it was a good move.

Slash’s guitar solos were legendary and overall, his energy and attitude throughout the show contributed to a sterling performance.

He even did a rendition of Parla piu piano from The GodFather!

If you grew up listening to Guns N' Roses and hoped to hear them during Coke Fest in 2007, this show was worthwhile! I certainly loved the whole experience.

In my opinion: a great band who gave a super performance!

Never thought I’d see these rock stars live in action when I was a young teen singing along to every song.

Yeah, they’re older now, but so am I!

My only gripe: did it have to be on a Thursday evening?