Prasa welcomes dismissal of Swifambo Rail court application over tender
Prasa's Khanyisile Kweyama says Swifambo breached the contract as it only delivered 13 out of the 70 locomotives which are also unsuitable for the country's railways.
JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal's dismissal of an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing to retain its controversial R3.5 billion locomotive tender.
Last year, the High Court in Johannesburg found that the railway agency's contract with the company was invalid.
Prasa chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says Swifambo breached the contract because it only delivered 13 out of the 70 locomotives which are, in any case, unsuitable for South Africa's rail network.
Kweyama says this paves the way for the state-owned entity to recover the R2.6 billion paid to the company.
“There is a wave in the country right now of transforming even the institution that is supposed to go out and get this money back; the NPA, the Hawks that is now committed to ensuring justice is not delayed.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
