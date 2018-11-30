Parties welcomes court ruling on AfriForum’s land report
A full bench of the Western Cape High Court dismissed AfriForum’s urgent bid to stall Parliament's consideration of the report from joint constitutional review committee.
JOHANNESBURG - Smaller opposition parties have joined the African National Congress (ANC) in welcoming the Western Cape High Court’s decision to dismiss an urgent AfriForum application to halt Parliament’s processing of its land report.
Earlier on Friday, a full bench of the Western Cape High Court dismissed AfriForum’s urgent bid to stall Parliament's consideration of the report from its joint constitutional review committee on amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
This means the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces' plenary sittings next week can proceed with their scheduled consideration of the report.
The United Democratic Movement's Mncedisi Filtane, who was in court on Friday, says: “This is a huge political battle for the people of South Africa, those who were butchered for centuries ago and those who are lingering around and hoping to get land... it’s a very significant step in that we are handling the matter.”
The National Freedom Party’s Sibusiso Mncwabe says: “It was a very dishonest application in the first place. We are excited that the court has come to this conclusion.”
The ANC says the court’s judgment is not only a victory for Parliament but also a victory for the majority of the people of South Africa who have made their voices heard in favour of land reform.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
