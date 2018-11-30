Parly committee: 'Court ruling in AfriForum case a victory for SA's landless'
AfriForum's application to set aside Parliament’s adoption of its constitutional review committee’s report on land expropriation without compensation has been dismissed.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament scored a victory at the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.
AfriForum's application to set aside Parliament’s adoption of its constitutional review committee’s report on land expropriation without compensation has been dismissed.
The lobby group had applied to the High Court to halt Parliament’s constitutional review committee report from being passed onto the National Assembly for debate and possible adoption on 4 December.
Parliament’s constitutional review committee has welcomed the court’s decision, saying it’s a victory for South Africans, in particular, the landless.
The committee was tasked with leading the process of reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution which included public hearings on the matter.
Committee co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande says the ruling means Parliament can continue with its work unhindered.
The national legislature had argued that the matter was not urgent and AfriForum’s application was premature as it was filed before the debate on the report.
The court will make a ruling on costs at a later stage.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery
-
Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed to May 2019
-
It's happening! Beyoncé, other stars arrive in SA for Global Citizen festival
-
Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday
-
Court dismisses AfriForum application to halt land expropriation debate
-
Father of grade 1 pupil murdered at school thanks SA for support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.