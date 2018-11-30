Police Minister Cele vows to reduce gang-related murders in WC

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Police Minister Cele vows to reduce gang-related murders in WC

Over 800 gang-related murders occurred in the Western Cape in the past year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele held a briefing giving the residence of Mitchells Plain an update on the anti-gang unit's successes. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele held a briefing giving the residence of Mitchells Plain an update on the anti-gang unit's successes. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Over 800 gang-related murders occurred in the Western Cape in the past year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole have assured Capetonians this staggering statistic will drop with the deployment of the Anti-Gang Unit.

Cele gave an update on the unit’s successes since it was sent into gang hotspots this month.

Cele kicked off his address by highlighting the successes of Operation Thunder, established in May this year to reduce the high murder rate in the city.

Officials say more than 60,000 suspects have been charged for committing various crimes in the Western Cape since then.

Cele says the anti-gang unit has made a total of 119 arrests so far.

“In one incident, six members of the Fancy Boys gang were arrested for the possession of three firearms and drugs to the value of R1 million.”

He says other arrests include number gang big shots, such as 28's gang leader Ralph Stanfield.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA