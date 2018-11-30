Police Minister Cele vows to reduce gang-related murders in WC
Over 800 gang-related murders occurred in the Western Cape in the past year.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole have assured Capetonians this staggering statistic will drop with the deployment of the Anti-Gang Unit.
Cele gave an update on the unit’s successes since it was sent into gang hotspots this month.
Cele kicked off his address by highlighting the successes of Operation Thunder, established in May this year to reduce the high murder rate in the city.
Officials say more than 60,000 suspects have been charged for committing various crimes in the Western Cape since then.
Cele says the anti-gang unit has made a total of 119 arrests so far.
“In one incident, six members of the Fancy Boys gang were arrested for the possession of three firearms and drugs to the value of R1 million.”
He says other arrests include number gang big shots, such as 28's gang leader Ralph Stanfield.
