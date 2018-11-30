NSFAS extends deadline for online applications for 2019 academic year

Submissions were due at midnight but NSFAS says it has decided to extend the deadline to midnight on Sunday due to the high volume of applications.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has announced that it has extended its deadline for online applications for the 2019 academic year.

The financial aid scheme says its received more than 363,000 applications with that number expected to increase by the end of the weekend.

Spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo says that 50,000 people still need to submit supporting documents before the deadline.