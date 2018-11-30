Not going to Global Citizen Festival? Here's how you can watch it live
For those who won't be at the stadium, you can still catch all the action live.
JOHANNESBURG - Just two more sleeps and Beyonce, Jay-Z, Usher, Cassper Nyovest, Ed Sheeran, Sho Madjozi and more will be live at the Global Citizen Festival at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
The festival is set to take place from 4pm until midnight, with attendees being treated to star performances and surprises.
For those who won't be at the stadium, you can still catch all the action live. Here are your options:
YouTube:
TV:
SABC 1 and DStv's pop-up channel 199 will broadcast a portion of the festival.
Twitter:
The Global Citizen Twitter account will live stream the festival throughout the day.
