Msimanga: 'Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosolo is underperforming'

Mosola on Thursday survived another attempt to suspend him during a council sitting. He is accused of unlawfully granting engineering firm GladAfrica a multi-billion rand contract.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the reason behind the move to suspend the city manager Moeketsi Mosolo is due to his underperformance.

Msimanga tried to table a report to motivate for Mosola's suspension on Thursday but African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors voted that it be postponed to the next sitting next year.

