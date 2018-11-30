Msimanga: 'Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosolo is underperforming'
Mosola on Thursday survived another attempt to suspend him during a council sitting. He is accused of unlawfully granting engineering firm GladAfrica a multi-billion rand contract.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the reason behind the move to suspend the city manager Moeketsi Mosolo is due to his underperformance.
Mosola on Thursday survived another attempt to suspend him during a council sitting.
He is accused of unlawfully granting engineering firm GladAfrica a multi-billion rand contract.
Msimanga tried to table a report to motivate for Mosola's suspension on Thursday but African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors voted that it be postponed to the next sitting next year.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma back in court in bid to halt prosecution against him
-
Battle against corruption far from over, says Gordhan
-
Joburg ANC calls on Public Protector to probe alleged fleet contract corruption
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
Court told AfriForum inflated land submissions numbers in Parly
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.