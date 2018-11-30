Motsepe Foundation gives Global Citizen Fest green light

Thousands are set to the attend the festival at the FNB stadium this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The Motsepe Foundation says it's encouraged by the overwhelming commitment of young South Africans to change the world they live in leading up to the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival.

The foundation says many people did work through the City of Johannesburg’s A Re Sebetseng campaign to earn tickets, while others continue to serve their communities.

#GlobalCitizen Precious Moloi-Motsepe says the Motsepe Foundation has a great focus on creating partnerships with international and local initiatives to advance the protection of human rights and build SA as a nation. [KS] pic.twitter.com/XfSCc2XH9d — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 30, 2018

The foundation held a meeting in Sandton on Friday to discuss the festival.

Patrice Motsepe says this festival is about achieving certain goals set out by the United Nations.

“It’s so beautiful throughout the world and it’s so wonderful that all of us can hold hands and make this world a better place for all our people.”

#GlobalCitizen Minister Jeff Radebe says, this festival will bring together thousands of activists, influencers, social activists to advance the United Nations sustainable goals. [KS] — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 30, 2018

#GlobalCitizen Minister Jeff Radebe says the gates will be open at 11am for the festival with the concert beginning at 2pm. [KS] — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 30, 2018

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin says the Global Citizen Festival gives ordinary people a voice.

“Global Citizen is the first thing that I’ve seen that harnesses the power of individuals and puts it into a community that encourages people in power to do things we all care about.”

Ten world leaders are among those attending this weekend’s festivities.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)