Mantashe urges Sibanye-Stillwater to resolve wage strike

[WATCH] 'When I leave home, I might come back in a black bag'
Local
The minister has met with executives from the firm for an update on the strike.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has urged Sibanye-Stillwater to urgently resolve the strike currently underway at three of the company's gold operations.
Workers belonging to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) downed tools last week over a three-year wage deal that was signed with the firm and two other unions.
Amcu declined the offer and has called on the company to put forward a better deal for its members.
