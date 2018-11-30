[LISTEN] Parents show support for David Beckham kissing daughter on the lips

CapeTalk | Some Twitter and Instagram users were extremely critical of the photograph, claiming it was an inappropriate gesture.

CAPE TOWN - Former football star David Beckham received backlash after posting an Instagram photo kissing his seven-year-old daughter Harper on the lips.

But many parents took to the internet to show overwhelming support for Beckham and posted pictures of themselves kissing their kids with the hashtag #standbybeckham.

TV host Piers Morgan called Beckham "creepy" and "weird".

Beckham felt forced to respond online saying: "I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn is 18, so he might find that a little strange, but I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up - and Victoria - and it's how we are with our children."

He added: "We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them and support them. Having children is the most special thing in the world."

Totally support David Beckham. I kiss all my kids on the lips. For all you uptight haters out there - deal with it. Mother and daughter love. Don’t taint it. Have a💓 people. #Harper #DavidBeckham pic.twitter.com/EyKCDLKhCI — Laura Smedley (@LJSmeders) November 28, 2018

This is normal imo. If #DavidBeckham has offended you then you’re the weird one! I love this girl more than life itself and I shall kiss her until she thinks is weird 😂 pic.twitter.com/WQ9WjCIP2k — Tom B (@TDBuckles84) November 28, 2018

I’m with David Beckham on this, kissing your child is not a crime, showing your child love and affection is not a crime, my boy is my world and will continue to kiss him on the lips until he tells me otherwise👌🏻💚 pic.twitter.com/JXI1PwFSjb — Lyndsay Mck (@MckellarLyndsay) November 28, 2018

