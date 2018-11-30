[LISTEN] Parents show support for David Beckham kissing daughter on the lips
CapeTalk | Some Twitter and Instagram users were extremely critical of the photograph, claiming it was an inappropriate gesture.
CAPE TOWN - Former football star David Beckham received backlash after posting an Instagram photo kissing his seven-year-old daughter Harper on the lips.
Some Twitter and Instagram users were extremely critical of the photograph, claiming it was an inappropriate gesture.
But many parents took to the internet to show overwhelming support for Beckham and posted pictures of themselves kissing their kids with the hashtag #standbybeckham.
TV host Piers Morgan called Beckham "creepy" and "weird".
Beckham felt forced to respond online saying: "I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn is 18, so he might find that a little strange, but I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up - and Victoria - and it's how we are with our children."
He added: "We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them and support them. Having children is the most special thing in the world."
Totally support David Beckham. I kiss all my kids on the lips. For all you uptight haters out there - deal with it. Mother and daughter love. Don’t taint it. Have a💓 people. #Harper #DavidBeckham pic.twitter.com/EyKCDLKhCI— Laura Smedley (@LJSmeders) November 28, 2018
This is normal imo. If #DavidBeckham has offended you then you’re the weird one! I love this girl more than life itself and I shall kiss her until she thinks is weird 😂 pic.twitter.com/WQ9WjCIP2k— Tom B (@TDBuckles84) November 28, 2018
I’m with David Beckham on this, kissing your child is not a crime, showing your child love and affection is not a crime, my boy is my world and will continue to kiss him on the lips until he tells me otherwise👌🏻💚 pic.twitter.com/JXI1PwFSjb— Lyndsay Mck (@MckellarLyndsay) November 28, 2018
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Does muti actually work?
-
[LISTEN] Corporal punishment: Discipline or abuse?
-
EWN's top 2018 audio clips: From Jacob Zuma to Adam Catzavelos & more
-
[LISTEN] Health Minister addresses NHI critics following document leak
-
[LISTEN] How will national minimum wage work in practice?
-
[LISTEN] 10 days paternity leave for dads a 'baby step' in right direction
-
[LISTEN] Yanga Sobetwa on investing 'Idols' winnings & inspiring through gospel
-
[LISTEN] Medical aids to struggle to survive NHI?
-
[LISTEN] Is SA ready for a fourth industrial revolution?
-
[LISTEN] Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse talks success and money
-
[LISTEN] Building a career without qualifications
-
[LISTEN] Learners perform better in single-sex schools - report
-
[LISTEN] DA's John Steenhuisen hits back over qualification row
-
[LISTEN] SA journo Angela Quintal relives Tanzania detention
-
[LISTEN] Nikki Bush talks about benefits of having children
-
[LISTEN] Legendary SA actor John Kani on 'The Lion King' role
-
[LISTEN] Surfing initiative helps disadvantaged youth overcome social challenges
-
[LISTEN] Book claims to expose apartheid govt's lies about Dimitri Tsafendas
-
[LISTEN] What Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle means
-
[LISTEN] How gentrification tears apart communities with historical values
-
[LISTEN] Sanef: 'Naming journalists while criticising media is dangerous'
-
[LISTEN] Is Black Friday spending turning November into the new December?
-
[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ families
-
[LISTEN] How did Eskom get to load shedding again?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.