[LISTEN] Parents show support for David Beckham kissing daughter on the lips

| Some Twitter and Instagram users were extremely critical of the photograph, claiming it was an inappropriate gesture.

CAPE TOWN - Former football star David Beckham received backlash after posting an Instagram photo kissing his seven-year-old daughter Harper on the lips.

Some Twitter and Instagram users were extremely critical of the photograph, claiming it was an inappropriate gesture.

But many parents took to the internet to show overwhelming support for Beckham and posted pictures of themselves kissing their kids with the hashtag #standbybeckham.

TV host Piers Morgan called Beckham "creepy" and "weird".

Beckham felt forced to respond online saying: "I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn is 18, so he might find that a little strange, but I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up - and Victoria - and it's how we are with our children."

He added: "We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them and support them. Having children is the most special thing in the world."

Listen to the audio above for more.

