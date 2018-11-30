[LISTEN] Does muti actually work?
Radio 702 | Some listeners phoned in to testify to the power of muti to resolve problems, while others dismissed its efficacy.
JOHANNESBURG - Does muti actually work? This is the question presenter Eusebius McKaiser curiously asked his audience.
Some listeners phoned in to testify to the power of muti to resolve problems, while others dismissed its efficacy.
Listen to the audio to hear what listeners had to say.
