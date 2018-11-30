Joburg ANC calls on Public Protector to probe alleged fleet contract corruption
The ANC alleges that the Democratic Alliance-led Joburg Metro gave the tender to Afri-Rent to keep a good coalition relationship with the EFF.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg is calling on the Public Protector to investigate alleged corruption in the city's fleet contracts.
Amabhungane reports that the city allegedly awarded a tender for vehicles to a company linked to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu.
The ANC claims the contract worth more than R1.2 billion was originally granted to Avis but was later awarded to Afrirent, which is allegedly used as a slush fund for the EFF.
Despite Afrirent being part of a consortium involving Shivambu's cousin Musa Shibambu, his relative says their business actions are not linked.
ANC spokesperson in the city Jolidee Matongo says the supply chain management process needs to be investigated.
“Two of the supply chain management processes to award such a huge contract without going through a competitive bid process. Now it appears that there was meddling by the EFF as exposed by Amabhungane.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
