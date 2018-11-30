It's happening! Beyoncé, other stars arrive in SA for Global Citizen festival
South Africans were encouraged to take part in charitable acts to win tickets to the star-studded event which will be held at the FNB stadium on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Excitement is mounting around the country with the highly anticipated Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival just two days away.
South Africans were encouraged to take part in charitable acts to win tickets to the star-studded event which will be held at the FNB stadium on Sunday.
Ahead of this big festival, media mogul Oprah Winfrey delivered a keynote address during an event hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Thursday.
At the same time, US singer Beyoncé was spotted at Lanseria International Airport with a large entourage. She gave her fans a quick wave.
@Beyonce arriving in @Lanseria_Int this afternoon just in time for the @GCMandela100!! #Beyonce #globalcitizen @Anele @947BClub @FrankieFire @ThembiMrototo @CindyPoluta @AlexCaige 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/boF4FUWhDi— Bianca DiGiovampoalo (@binx83626) November 29, 2018
Beyoncé, Blue & Sir Carter arriving in South Africa. 🇿🇦💖 #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA #Mandela100 pic.twitter.com/4ks8S9CVdK— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 29, 2018
i had the privilege of seeing drake land at lanseria, i just saw @Beyonce. #BeyonceLandsInSA pic.twitter.com/PwUv1FmU1i— within the skies (@sammy_saucee) November 29, 2018
Other artists who are expected to perform include Ed Sheeren, D'banj and Casper Nyovest. Supermodel Naomi Campbell has also arrived in South Africa.
Global Citizen ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha says the event is more than just a concert. “What I love about Global Citizen is that it has implored ordinary civilians to become agents of change. “
Festival-goers have been urged to arrive early to avoid traffic.
[WATCH] Winfrey: 'I had 10 days and nights and 29 meals with Nelson Mandela'
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
