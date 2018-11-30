Indonesia military joins manhunt for 87 inmates after jailbreak
Prison authorities quickly recaptured 26 inmates and 87 others were still at large, according to authorities.
JAKARTA - Indonesian soldiers and police joined a manhunt on Friday for 87 inmates still on the run after escaping from a prison in the western province of Aceh, officials said.
The 113 inmates who escaped from the Lambaro prison in Banda Aceh on Thursday had hurled water bottles laced with chilis at guards, and used barbells to smash windows, said Sri Puguh Budi Utami, Indonesia’s director of prisons.
Prison authorities quickly recaptured 26 inmates and 87 others were still at large, Utami said.
“We are still chasing the escapees along with the police and military,” she told reporters.
Jailbreaks and riots are common in Indonesian prisons, many of which struggle with overcrowding and a lack of funding.
Utami said the Lambaro prison had 726 inmates at the time of the escape. The prison has a capacity of 800, she said.
Thursday’s escape followed a riot at another Banda Aceh jail in January 2018, when hundreds of prisoners torched the prison complex.
Popular in World
-
New-found debris believed from Flight MH370 handed to Malaysia govt
-
Trump decries scrutiny of 'very legal' real estate business
-
Pentagon looks to exoskeletons to build 'super-soldiers'
-
'Super-Earth' discovered orbiting Sun's nearest star
-
Colombian confesses to over 150 murders at El Chapo trial
-
Ramaphosa to attend maiden G20 summit as SA president
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.