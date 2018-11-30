Carletonville magistrate arrested for corruption, extortion
It is alleged the magistrate approached the two women and promised they'd be released during their next court appearance, provided they paid him a certain amount
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have arrested a magistrate in Carletonville, in the West Rand, on charges of corruption and extortion.
It is alleged the magistrate demanded a bribe from two suspects who were arrested for theft.
The judicial official allegedly approached the two women last week and promised they'd be released during their next court appearance, provided they paid him a certain amount.
#sapsHQ Pretoria: A 49yr-old Magistrate from Carletonville, Johannesburg, is to face charges of corruption soon following his arrest by the #Hawks Serious Corruption Unit on Thursday, 29/11. #FightingCorruption MEhttps://t.co/NauVkV4Mx2 pic.twitter.com/72On3OeFnI— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 30, 2018
The 49-year-old was apprehended on Thursday night during a sting operation following a tip-off.
He's expected to appear in court soon.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
