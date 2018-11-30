Popular Topics
Gauteng Sports Dept raises concerns over gender pay disparities

MEC Faith Mazibuko addressed the provincial legislature on Thursday on the matter.

Banyana Banyana celebrates their win over Equatorial Guinea on 21 November 2018. Picture: @CapeTownFC/Twitter
Banyana Banyana celebrates their win over Equatorial Guinea on 21 November 2018. Picture: @CapeTownFC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Sports Department says its concerned about the pay disparity between sportsmen and women.

MEC Faith Mazibuko addressed the provincial legislature on Thursday on the matter.

She says that sports bodies and the private sector must work together to ensure equality between the pay of men and women in sports and the resources allocated to them.

Her remarks come after Banyana Banyana qualified for their maiden Fifa Women's World Cup. The team, however, earn way less than their male counterpart.

The MEC's spokesperson Nomazwe Ntlokwana says: "She has been concerned with women not getting enough funding from the private sector. Women are as capable as men are.

"Let us avoid a situation where women are treated differently in terms of resources but secondly in terms of the salaries."

