Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules

It's the second consecutive day that Eskom has implemented controlled outages.

Picture: EWN.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being urged to check their area schedules with stage two load shedding expected to last until about 10:00 pm on Friday.

It's the second consecutive day that Eskom has implemented controlled outages.

The utility has been battling severe coal shortages in recent weeks and recently said that load shedding remains a possibility for the rest of the year.

ESKOM FINANCIAL WOES

Eskom on Wednesday forecasted a loss before tax of more than R11.2 billion in the current financial year, despite a turnaround plan designed to shore up its finances.

Eskom, Africa’s largest public utility, reported a R671 million profit in the six months to the end of September but said its performance in the next six months would be hurt by a wage deal with trade unions and greater maintenance costs.

_Additional reporting by Reuters.
_
LISTEN: How did Eskom get to load shedding again?

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

