Gauteng DA lays criminal complaint against Moeketsi Mosola
City manager Moeketsi Mosola survived a second attempt to have him suspended from office through a council vote on Friday morning.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has laid a criminal complaint against Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola for allegedly contravening provisions of the Municipal Finance Management Act.
Mosola survived a second attempt to have him suspended from office through a council vote on Friday morning.
The embattled city manager is accused of unlawfully awarding a multi-billion-rand contract to engineering firm GladAfrica.
The DA’s Abel Tau has accused Mosola of not only breaking the law by trying to frustrate an internal investigation into his conduct.
“We have got what we believe is evidence of wrongdoing in terms of the case. We have reason to believe that he has done everything to frustrate the investigation.”
The provincial DA says it will not be held to ransom by what it calls “an enemy of the people.”
Tau says: “It is the responsibility of the accounting officer that when she suspects corruption, they should report that. Given the happenings in Tshwane, we believe that the city manager negated his responsibilities as city accounting officer, therefore contravening the act."
Mosola has consistently denied he has done anything wrong.
Earlier, Mayor Solly Msimanga tried to table a report in council in an effort to have Mosola suspended.
However, the Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress councillors voted to have the matter postponed until the next council sitting.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
