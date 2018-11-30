Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery

Drotske was visiting family when four men broke into the home last night when the attack happened.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske has been shot in a robbery in Kameeldrift in Pretoria on Thursday night.

Drotske was visiting family when four men broke into the home last night when the attack happened.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says that he has been admitted to the Netcare Montana Hospital and is in a critical condition.

"So far a case of attempted murder and robbery has been open at the Kameeldrift Police Station, but no arrests have been made yet. We are calling on people who have any information to come forward and assist in trying to help with the arrest of the suspects."

The 47-year-old Drotske played 26 times for the Springboks between 1993 and 1997, while he also coached the Free State Cheetahs between 2007 and 2015.

SA Rugby has expressed its sorrow over the incident.

Spokesperson for SA Rugby De Jongh Borchardt says that the union wishes Drotske a speedy recovery.

"When something like this happens to any South African it is sad and we wish Naka a speedy recovery and our thoughts and prayers are with their families."