Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery
Drotske was visiting family when four men broke into the home last night when the attack happened.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske has been shot in a robbery in Kameeldrift in Pretoria on Thursday night.
Drotske was visiting family when four men broke into the home last night when the attack happened.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says that he has been admitted to the Netcare Montana Hospital and is in a critical condition.
"So far a case of attempted murder and robbery has been open at the Kameeldrift Police Station, but no arrests have been made yet. We are calling on people who have any information to come forward and assist in trying to help with the arrest of the suspects."
The 47-year-old Drotske played 26 times for the Springboks between 1993 and 1997, while he also coached the Free State Cheetahs between 2007 and 2015.
SA Rugby has expressed its sorrow over the incident.
Spokesperson for SA Rugby De Jongh Borchardt says that the union wishes Drotske a speedy recovery.
"When something like this happens to any South African it is sad and we wish Naka a speedy recovery and our thoughts and prayers are with their families."
Popular in Local
-
Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday
-
Zuma back in court in bid to halt prosecution against him
-
Battle against corruption far from over, says Gordhan
-
Carolus: 'Gigaba was deliberately sabotaging state-owned enterprises'
-
Joburg ANC calls on Public Protector to probe alleged fleet contract corruption
-
City Power says no power cuts for Joburg unless Eskom hits stage 2 load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.