Ex-Robben Island prisoners vow to stage hunger strike
The organisation has slammed museum management as they demand better management at the iconic site.
CAPE TOWN - The Ex-Robben Island Political Prisoners Association of South Africa has vowed to occupy prison cells on Robben Island while embarking on a hunger strike.
The organisation has slammed museum management as they demand better management at the iconic site.
They have given management seven days to respond.
The group’s Mpho Masemola said: “We want to contact the United Nations on heritage to discuss with them to think again about giving Robben Island the status at the World Heritage Site. Political prisoners stood up and spent most of their lives on the island with Madiba have not been taken care of.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'Watch out' - Carl Niehaus tells Dikgang Moseneke
-
Gauteng DA lays criminal complaint against Moeketsi Mosola
-
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns
-
It's happening! Beyoncé, other stars arrive in SA for Global Citizen festival
-
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules
-
Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.