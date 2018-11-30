Ex-Robben Island prisoners vow to stage hunger strike

The organisation has slammed museum management as they demand better management at the iconic site.

CAPE TOWN - The Ex-Robben Island Political Prisoners Association of South Africa has vowed to occupy prison cells on Robben Island while embarking on a hunger strike.

The organisation has slammed museum management as they demand better management at the iconic site.

They have given management seven days to respond.

The group’s Mpho Masemola said: “We want to contact the United Nations on heritage to discuss with them to think again about giving Robben Island the status at the World Heritage Site. Political prisoners stood up and spent most of their lives on the island with Madiba have not been taken care of.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)