EWN's top 2018 audio clips: From Jacob Zuma to Adam Catzavelos & more

From a change in presidents to the deaths of icons and ordinary citizens making headlines for all the right and wrong reasons, South Africa has had quite an interesting year.

JOHANNESBURG - Can you believe that we're seeing the tail end of 2018 already? So much has happened that we can't even recall some of the big news hitters of the year.

From a change in presidents to the deaths of icons and ordinary citizens making headlines for all the right and wrong reasons, South Africa has had quite an interesting year.

EWN looks back at the most popular audio clips produced by us in 2018.

A recording of the ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile addressing the Mining Indaba on 6 February, just days before former President Jacob Zuma resigned, was leaked.

In the audio, Mashatile gives details of the meeting between Zuma and the party’s top six confirming that Zuma refused to step down at the meeting.

While opposition parties and civil society led calls for former President Jacob Zuma to resign, some of Zuma's comrades within his own party joined the chorus, calling for him to step down as they felt he'd tainted the image of the African National Congress too much.

Eyewitness News goes inside the truth to help you understand how the Gauteng Health Department and its then MEC Qedani Mahlangu set in motion a chain of events which would see over 140 people killed after government cancelled its mental healthcare contract with Life Esidimeni.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema was one of the speakers at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on 14 April 2018. Malema said that Madikizela-Mandela was persecuted by the apartheid regime and disowned by her own. He called for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed the Winnie Mandela Airport.

On 13 July 2017, former ANC Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaq a was gunned down in a hail of bullets in his hometown of Umzimkhulu.

When Magaqa died weeks later, police claimed that he died as a result of his gunshot wounds but what if his death was caused by something else? Why was Magaqa killed and who is responsible for his murder?

Eyewitness News goes inside the truth in a three-part podcast series Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa.

Convicted criminal Radovan Krejcir's exclusive interview with EWN's Gia Nicolaides from prison, in which he claims there's a major conspiracy to keep him behind bars.

EWN spoke to leading social media law expert, Emma Sadleir, on what the legal consequences for Adam Catzavelos could have been for his racist video.

Mandy Wiener takes a look at Roelf Frederik "Pik" Botha's life both as an apartheid-era minister and after democracy.