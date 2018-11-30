Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday
The parastatal says that there will be a high risk of load shedding until March next year.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says the power grid is under severe constraint and has warned that there is a high probability of stage two load shedding from 9am on Friday morning.
The utility says that this is because additional power units were lost overnight.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae: "Our power stations are not operating optimally, we've seen a lot of breakdowns of the units largely because we've had to defer maintenance of the power station units over time and that is due to the financial constraints the company has experienced."
#PowerAlert : As a result of a loss of additional units overnight the probability of stage 2 loadshedding is high from 09:00 to 22:00 today. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @CityofJoburgZA @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @TrafficSA @ewnreporter @SABCNewsOnline— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 30, 2018
