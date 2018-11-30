Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed to May 2019

The former president briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday morning.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case has been postponed to May 2019.

The former president briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday morning.

He’s facing charges including fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

Deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo made the following order.

“The criminal proceedings in case number CCD30 of 2018 are postponed to 20 May 2019. Accused number 1 is warned to appear in this court at 9:30am on that day.”

WATCH: Jacob Zuma back in court to halt prosecution against him