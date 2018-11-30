Popular Topics
Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point

Employees are unhappy with their working conditions and pay.

Dis-Chem workers demonstrated at the at The Point Mall in Sea Point, Cape Town, for better wages and working conditions. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Dis-Chem workers demonstrated at the at The Point Mall in Sea Point, Cape Town, for better wages and working conditions. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers are demonstrating at the company’s Sea Point outlet.

Employees are unhappy with their working conditions and pay. Torn up pamphlets advertising Dis-Chem’s products lay strewn outside the pharmacy at The Point Mall.

Some of the demands of embittered workers are better salaries and working hours.

Outside the shopping center, police and law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on the demonstration.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

