Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point

CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers are demonstrating at the company’s Sea Point outlet.

Employees are unhappy with their working conditions and pay. Torn up pamphlets advertising Dis-Chem’s products lay strewn outside the pharmacy at The Point Mall.

Some of the demands of embittered workers are better salaries and working hours.

Outside the shopping center, police and law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on the demonstration.

#DischemStrike Disgruntled Dischem workers are demonstrating at the pharmacy’s outlet inside The Point Mall, Sea Point. KB pic.twitter.com/DGEV6neptb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 30, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)