Father of grade 1 pupil murdered at school thanks SA for support

JOHANNESBURG - The father of a grade 1 pupil who was fatally stabbed at a North West school has thanked the community for their support.

The seven-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a grade 11 pupil, who is believed to have been in a relationship with the sister of the deceased.

Rooi Karuweruwe says the loss of his last born has been the hardest thing he has had to deal with in his life.

He says that the mysterious circumstances under which he passed has made it worse.

“It was really bad and devastating. The department has given us a lot of support. Everyone around South Africa and the world has given us support.”

The grade 1 pupil was fatally stabbed inside the school bathroom.

The child’s body will be transported to Zimbabwe on Friday ahead of his funeral on Sunday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)