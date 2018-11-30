Court ruling expected on AfriForum land expropriation matter
Lobby group AfriForum had applied to the High Court to halt Parliament’s constitutional review committee’s report from being passed onto the National Assembly for debate and adoption.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court will hand down its ruling on Friday on whether to set aside a decision by Parliament to adopt the report calling for land expropriation without compensation.
Lobby group AfriForum had applied to the High Court to halt Parliament’s constitutional review committee’s report from being passed onto the National Assembly for debate and adoption. It wants the report set aside.
Parliament on Thursday argued that AfriForum artificially inflated numbers of its submissions to Parliament’s constitutional review committee.
AfriForum had argued that some 180,000 submissions, using the organisation's platform, were wrongfully rejected.
Advocate Etienne Labuschagne, representing AfriForum, argued that the case hinged on whether there was meaningful public participation in the process.
He says Parliament also unlawfully delegated its powers of analysing the hundreds of thousands of submissions received from the public to an external service provider.
The court will hand down its decision at 10am.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
