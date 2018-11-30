Court dismisses AfriForum application to halt land expropriation debate

Lobby group AfriForum had applied to the High Court to halt Parliament’s constitutional review committee’s report from being passed onto the National Assembly for debate and adoption.

CAPE TOWN - AfriForum's court application to stop the adoption of the constitutional review committee's report on land expropriation without compensation has been dismissed.

The matter was heard in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

The second part of the minority rights group's legal challenge to have the public participation process reviewed will be heard at a later date in court.

This means the debate on the report will go ahead on Tuesday in the National Assembly where it will be put for adoption.