City of Joburg seizes counterfeit goods worth R24m during raids
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has seized counterfeit goods to the value of R24 million in a raid on three buildings.
The confiscated items include footwear clothes and watches.
City spokesperson Lucky Sindane says no arrests have yet been made.
“These goods will be destroyed and they will be destroyed after we kept them in safe storage. We’re continuing to investigate and we’re confident we’ll make arrests soon.”
Yesterday, I was informed that counterfeit goods to the value of R24-million were seized during Operation Buya Mthetho in the Johannesburg CBD. pic.twitter.com/fbW8El17fn— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 30, 2018
#BuyaMthetho #RegionF1— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) November 29, 2018
Another successful joint operation in the InnerCity. Counterfeit goods with estimated value of R25M impounded by @JoburgMPD with @SAPoliceService, @GTP_Traffstats, @HomeAffairsSA & @coj_gfis
Collaboration is key in fighting lawlessness @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/XqXNohibMo
