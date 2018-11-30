Popular Topics
City of Joburg seizes counterfeit goods worth R24m during raids

The confiscated items include footwear clothes and watches.

Counterfeit goods seized by the City of Joburg during overnight raids. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
Counterfeit goods seized by the City of Joburg during overnight raids. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has seized counterfeit goods to the value of R24 million in a raid on three buildings.

The confiscated items include footwear clothes and watches.

City spokesperson Lucky Sindane says no arrests have yet been made.

“These goods will be destroyed and they will be destroyed after we kept them in safe storage. We’re continuing to investigate and we’re confident we’ll make arrests soon.”

