City Power says no power cuts for Joburg unless Eskom hits stage 2 load shedding
This comes after many people were left without power on Thursday when Eskom rolled out stage one load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG – City Power says Joburg businesses and residents should not experience blackouts unless load shedding is escalated to stage two.
City Power says it’s creating enough internal capacity to avoid load shedding in Joburg.
The utility's Isaac Mangena says: “Stage 1 load shedding that was declared by Eskom, we’re still safe. We managed to produce about 200 kilowatts, especially from our Kelvin Power Station.
“So, we don’t foresee that we’ll be affected except if Eskom perhaps goes to stage 2 or stage 3.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
