City of CT 'managing' load shedding as power cuts hit SA again

CAPE TOWN - Parts of the country, including Joburg, are in the dark as Eskom implements load shedding.

The power company says that the electricity grid is under severe pressure.

Additional power units were lost overnight.

The City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg says the municipality is doing what it can to mitigate the impact of rolling black outs.

"We will be monitoring and managing the situation as best as possible. Yesterday stage one load shedding kicked in and we were able to avoid the power going off completely but obviously, only Eskom-supplied areas were affected."