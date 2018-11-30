City of CT 'managing' load shedding as power cuts hit SA again
The City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg says the municipality is doing what it can to mitigate the impact of rolling black outs.
CAPE TOWN - Parts of the country, including Joburg, are in the dark as Eskom implements load shedding.
The power company says that the electricity grid is under severe pressure.
Additional power units were lost overnight.
The City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg says the municipality is doing what it can to mitigate the impact of rolling black outs.
"We will be monitoring and managing the situation as best as possible. Yesterday stage one load shedding kicked in and we were able to avoid the power going off completely but obviously, only Eskom-supplied areas were affected."
Popular in Local
-
Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery
-
Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed to May 2019
-
It's happening! Beyoncé, other stars arrive in SA for Global Citizen festival
-
Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday
-
Court dismisses AfriForum application to halt land expropriation debate
-
Father of grade 1 pupil murdered at school thanks SA for support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.