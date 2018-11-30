Buenos Aires on lockdown as world leaders gather for G20 summit
South Africa is one of 19 countries represented that, together with the European Union, account for 80% of the world's trade.
BUENOS AIRES - World leaders are gathering in Argentina for the annual G20 summit.
South Africa is one of 19 countries represented that, together with the European Union, account for 80% of the world's trade.
This is the first time the summit is meeting in South America and it comes amid new tensions between Russia and the United States and a US trade row with China.
On Friday, downtown Buenos Aires was on lockdown with some 22,000 police officers deployed to prevent riots and violence.
Authorities are trying hard to avoid similar clashes that marked previous summits and say they will crack down hard on any illegal acts.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has cancelled a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in protest over Russia's seizure of Ukrainian naval boats.
Trump is expected though to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, although there's not much hope that progress will be made in the trade war between the two countries.
British Prime Minister Theresa May is also in Argentina to try to rescue the international reputation of her Brexit deal.
And the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also be meeting with world leaders in an effort to salvage his reputation after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last month.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in World
-
Colombian confesses to over 150 murders at El Chapo trial
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
Ramaphosa to attend maiden G20 summit as SA president
-
'Super-Earth' discovered orbiting Sun's nearest star
-
Trump decries scrutiny of 'very legal' real estate business
-
G20 opens under assault from Trump on collective action
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.