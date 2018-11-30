Boxer Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled charged by SEC over token offerings
Neither Mayweather nor Khaled admitted nor denied the regulator’s charges, but agreed to pay a combined $767,500 in fines and penalties, the SEC said in a statement.
WASHINGTON - Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer DJ Khaled failed to disclose payments they received for promoting investments in initial coin offerings, the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.
Neither Mayweather nor Khaled Mohamed Khaled admitted nor denied the regulator’s charges, but agreed to pay a combined $767,500 in fines and penalties, the SEC said in a statement.
Reuters reported this week on the rise in self-proclaimed social media personalities who charge thousands of dollars for positive reviews of cryptocurrencies without disclosing their investments in the asset.
The SEC issued a warning about the promotion of online fundraisers known as initial coin offerings (ICOs) on 1 November last year.
“Any celebrity or other individual who promotes a virtual token or coin that is a security must disclose the nature, scope, and amount of compensation received in exchange for the promotion,” the SEC said in a public statement posted on its website.
Echoing this sentiment on Thursday, one of the directors of the SEC’s enforcement division, Steven Peikin, said that “social media influencers are often paid promoters, not investment professionals, and the securities they’re touting, regardless of whether they are issued using traditional certificates or on the blockchain, could be frauds.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
It's happening! Beyoncé, other stars arrive in SA for Global Citizen festival
-
[REVIEW] A somewhat faded Axl Rose still gave it his all at Jhb concert
-
East Africa may lose its crown as 'cradle of mankind'
-
[LISTEN] Parents show support for David Beckham kissing daughter on the lips
-
Not going to Global Citizen Festival? Here's how you can watch it live
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 28 November 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.