Blue Bulls appoint new CEO, sign Schalk Brits

CAPE TOWN - The Blue Bulls Company announced the appointment of Alfonso Meyer as the new chief executive officer.

Meyer, who currently resides in Mossel Bay, will officially start in his new role on 1 January 2019. This will allow Meyer a one month overlap period with incumbent CEO Barend van Graan.

Meyer spent 10 years, between 1992 to 2002 as a managing partner at PwC Consulting Services, after which he became the managing director of IBM Business Consulting Services. Meyer currently serves as a non-executive director at First Rand Group.

BBRU president and chairperson of the Blue Bulls board Willem Strauss shared his thoughts on the appointment.

“We are extremely excited about the appointment of Meyer, and we firmly believe that he is the man to take the brand forward. His track record and skill sets speak for themselves, together with a host of attributes that really appealed to the board that appointed him. On behalf of everybody at Loftus, I’d like to officially welcome him to the Bulls family.”

The Bull also confirmed the signing of Springbok hooker Schalk Brits. Brits will be joining the team in Pretoria early in 2019 while they stated they are in the final stages of appointing a new head coach and will make an announcement during the course of next week.