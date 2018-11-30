Battle against corruption far from over, says Gordhan

The minister says that many of the enablers still have to account for the role they played in facilitating the looting of state-owned enterprises.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the country should not be deluded into thinking that the culture of the corruption has ended now that state capture has been uncovered.

The Economic Freedom Fighters walked out of the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon as Gordhan was about to deliver the closing remarks on a debate on the report of Parliament’s governance inquiry into Eskom.

Gordhan was an ordinary MP on the Public Enterprises committee during the many months it probed whistleblowers, ministers, executives and board members.

“We succeeded to work as a team across party lines. We set our differences aside, we had a single goal.”

Now as the minister of this portfolio, Gordhan says many have overlooked the role that businesses played in facilitating corruption and capture.

“Some of the lessons we’ve learnt is that the phenomenon of corruption and state capture is not limited to leadership. It stems from a deep and widespread culture from within institutions.”

Gordhan says that it will take more than a change of boards to clean up state entities.

