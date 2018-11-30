Battle against corruption far from over, says Gordhan
The minister says that many of the enablers still have to account for the role they played in facilitating the looting of state-owned enterprises.
CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the country should not be deluded into thinking that the culture of the corruption has ended now that state capture has been uncovered.
He says that many of the enablers still have to account for the role they played in facilitating the looting of state-owned enterprises.
The Economic Freedom Fighters walked out of the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon as Gordhan was about to deliver the closing remarks on a debate on the report of Parliament’s governance inquiry into Eskom.
Gordhan was an ordinary MP on the Public Enterprises committee during the many months it probed whistleblowers, ministers, executives and board members.
“We succeeded to work as a team across party lines. We set our differences aside, we had a single goal.”
Now as the minister of this portfolio, Gordhan says many have overlooked the role that businesses played in facilitating corruption and capture.
“Some of the lessons we’ve learnt is that the phenomenon of corruption and state capture is not limited to leadership. It stems from a deep and widespread culture from within institutions.”
Gordhan says that it will take more than a change of boards to clean up state entities.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
-
Court told AfriForum inflated land submissions numbers in Parly
-
ANC was paralysed when Zuma refused to vacate, says Ramatlhodi
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
Carolus urges those with state capture evidence to come forward
-
National Assembly adopts report on Eskom inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.