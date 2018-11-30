An Aids-free generation for children possible, says Unicef

Of the three million affected children and youths in the world, more than half are in Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Unicef says that an Aids-free generation for children and adolescents is possible but is happening at a slow pace.

It released a report on Thursday on Aids-related deaths, projecting a decrease of 57% among children below age 14 compared with a 35% decrease among young people between the ages of 15 and 19.

Unicef Africa’s Anurita Bains says there's an urgent need to speed up treatment and prevention programmes.

“There is a lot to do. I think we often rely on the health sector. They’re such a key partner. That’s where we’ve seen so much progress. We will expand and engage other partners or ministries, that’s where we need to go with addressing new infections.”

