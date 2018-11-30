Agri WC raises alarm after Porterville farm attack

Trump decries scrutiny of 'very legal' real estate business
Agri Western Cape says it concerned following recent farm attacks in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape says it concerned following recent farm attacks in the Western Cape.
Since last weekend, there have been two such attacks in the province. In the last serious incident, a couple was injured in an attack on their farm in Porterville.
The agricultural group's Carl Opperman explains: “The increase we’ve had lately is quite disturbing and we’re also putting a request out to the South African Police Service so that we have more visible policing in rural areas. The judicial system should actually be much more proactive.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
