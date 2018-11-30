ACDP to lay criminal complaint against NMB Mayor Mongameli Bobani
The matter relates to political interference in the municipality's administration.
CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's problems are far from over.
The African Christian Democratic Party’s is planning to lodge a criminal complaint against Mayor Mongameli Bobani. The matter relates to political interference in the municipality's administration.
The party's Lance Grootboom explains: “We might have support from them [the Democratic Alliance] but it’s also the other smaller parties. Bobani is actually hurting the reputation of our city. What he is doing is of great concern and cannot continue. It cannot continue the way he runs this city.”
The Democratic Alliance has also laid a criminal complaint with police against him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
