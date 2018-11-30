Popular Topics
ACDP to lay criminal complaint against NMB Mayor Mongameli Bobani

The matter relates to political interference in the municipality's administration.

FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani. Picture: @MongameliB/Twitter
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's problems are far from over.

The African Christian Democratic Party’s is planning to lodge a criminal complaint against Mayor Mongameli Bobani. The matter relates to political interference in the municipality's administration.

The party's Lance Grootboom explains: “We might have support from them [the Democratic Alliance] but it’s also the other smaller parties. Bobani is actually hurting the reputation of our city. What he is doing is of great concern and cannot continue. It cannot continue the way he runs this city.”

The Democratic Alliance has also laid a criminal complaint with police against him.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

