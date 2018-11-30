2 men questioned in connection with Naka Drotske shooting

It’s understood Drotske and former Springbok teammate Os du Randt had been socialising on a smallholding on the outskirts of Pretoria on when three armed men attempted to rob them.

JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria police have confirmed they've taken two men in for questioning regarding an attempted robbery in which former Springbok player Naka Drotske was shot and wounded.

Drotske was shot in a tussle with one of the gunmen while Du Randt escaped unharmed.

Drotske was shot in a tussle with one of the gunmen while Du Randt escaped unharmed.

Drotske underwent surgery immediately upon arrival at a hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

The police's Kay Makhubela said: “They were taken in for questioning. We got the information and followed it up as we were investigating the case of attempted murder and house robbery. We followed all the information that came to us.”

