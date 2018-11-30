2 men questioned in connection with Naka Drotske shooting
It’s understood Drotske and former Springbok teammate Os du Randt had been socialising on a smallholding on the outskirts of Pretoria on when three armed men attempted to rob them.
JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria police have confirmed they've taken two men in for questioning regarding an attempted robbery in which former Springbok player Naka Drotske was shot and wounded.
It’s understood Drotske and former Springbok teammate Os du Randt had been socialising on a smallholding on the outskirts of Pretoria on Thursday night when three armed men attempted to rob them.
Drotske was shot in a tussle with one of the gunmen while Du Randt escaped unharmed.
Drotske underwent surgery immediately upon arrival at a hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.
The police's Kay Makhubela said: “They were taken in for questioning. We got the information and followed it up as we were investigating the case of attempted murder and house robbery. We followed all the information that came to us.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules
-
It's happening! Beyoncé, other stars arrive in SA for Global Citizen festival
-
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery
-
Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday
-
Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery
-
Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.